Disney releases new poster for ‘Maleficent: the Mistress of Evil,” with Angelina Jolie

Disney has just released a new poster for “melévola: the Mistress of Evil,” which debuts in theaters on October 17.

In the film, a sequel to the box office success of 2014, Maleficent, and her god-daughter Aurora to begin with, the question of the complex family ties that bind as they are pulled in different directions by the wedding, together, unexpected, and new dark forces coming into play.

The years had been kind to Maleficent and Aurora. Their relationship was born through grief, vengeance and finally love blossomed. However, the hatred between men and fairies still exist.

The impending marriage of Aurora with prince Phillip, is a cause for celebration in the kingdom of Ulstead and the kingdom of the Moors, as the marriage will unite the two worlds. When an unexpected meeting brings a new and powerful alliance, Maleficent, and Aurora are separated to opposite sides of a Great War, testing his loyalty, and so they question whether you can truly be familiar to you.

“Maleficent: the Mistress of Evil” that is in the starring by Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sam, Riley, Harris, Dickinson, Ed Skrein, Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple, Lesley Manville, and Michelle Pfeiffer as the Queen of the Ingrith.

Here’s the trailer: