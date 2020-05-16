Ex Kourtney Kardashian gives house a toy from the$ 400 thousand, for the children Who

+



Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian with their children (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

That was cute! Scott Disickthe ex-husband of Kourtney Kardashian, not to save money, when we speak of the gift of children, and MasonOf 9, It, 4, and PennyAnd 7. According to the web site Hollywood Lifethe model, 36 years old, he bought a house from a toy for the small ones, for $ 100 thousand, 400 thousand, the real, and show the treat in your program Flip It Like Disick.

The house was built in the garden of the house from Kourtney. “There’s going to be a play-in common. Is going to be different and unique. I’ve wanted to build for the children in that house as if it were in a tree, but it’s most luxurious! With parquet floors and light fixtures in modern,” explained Disick. “To be competing for the prize of dad of the year!!!”, she wrote to him.

Scott and Kourtney broke up in 2015, after he had been shot in the beginning of July, in the greatest climate in the eyes with an ex-girlfriend.

Little house toy for children of Kourtney Kardashian (Photo: Reproduction/Twitter)

Kourtney Kardashian with Scott Disick and their children Mason, Penelope and Reign ” (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

