Exitoína · Kim Kardashian is being accused of editing the photo to look much younger than his 10 years,

Socialite posted a picture with Mason Disick, the son of her older sister, and was astonished

One of the most influential personalities in the internet’s many years ago now, Kim Kardashian is known for half of his life on the show Keeping Up With the Kardashians and it’s also in your social networks to get millions of followers. However, a recent publication has made his followers to believe that she would have been edited to look more and more like the young man that his nephew is ten years.

The image, posted on social networks by Kim on Friday night (the 15th), she appears to be on the side of Mason Disick, the son of her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, and her ex-husband Scott Disick with the caption: “My day 1”.

While some of the followers have commented on how Mason has seemed to mellow in the picture, the other claimed that the star was trying to look younger than his nephew: “if You have edited it so much that it looks like a five year old imitating a woman, 50 years old trying to look 20 years old,” wrote one of them.

The other wasn’t so far away, but the subtle way he criticized Kim: “Something that doesn’t seem to be too sure…,” he wrote. Check it out:

My day 1 pic.twitter.com/feYc31bGB0 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 15, 2020

