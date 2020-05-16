Fans shippam, Selena Gomez, and Timothée Chalamet after a video of them kissing make your promo go viral

We are not aware of dealing with this Shippe!

In 2019, the Selena Gomez and Timothée Chalamet they were part of the movieA Rainy Day in New York citythe director of Woody Allenand a lovely scene viralizou just now!!!

The two gave me a lovely kiss for a fan, picked up this lovely scene, and turned it into a short video Tiktokand then the fans started shippar for this couple.

@sweetheartselena92 s ##selenagomez ##timotheechalamet ##timothée ##melaniemartinez ##pacifyher ##love you Pacify Her – Melanie Martinez

“I do swear that I see people on tik tok-thinking of you timothee and Selena are dating. as well as the girls? IT WAS FOR A MOVIE!”, he wrote to a fan on twitter!

I swear I’m so done with you [email protected] tik tok-thinking, that’s timothee and Selena are dating, like the girlies-IT WAS FOR A MOVIE!!!!! I’m so done with the “locals,” I’m so done pic.twitter.com/d6NGgncrs8 — veronicalovestimothee (@veronicaxpina) April 22, 2020