Fans shippam, Selena Gomez, and Timothée Chalamet after a video of them kissing make your promo go viral

By
Soniya Jaiswal
-
0
23


We are not aware of dealing with this Shippe!

In 2019, the Selena Gomez and Timothée Chalamet they were part of the movieA Rainy Day in New York citythe director of Woody Allenand a lovely scene viralizou just now!!!

The two gave me a lovely kiss for a fan, picked up this lovely scene, and turned it into a short video Tiktokand then the fans started shippar for this couple.

@sweetheartselena92 s ##selenagomez ##timotheechalamet ##timothée ##melaniemartinez ##pacifyher ##love you Pacify Her – Melanie Martinez

“I do swear that I see people on tik tok-thinking of you timothee and Selena are dating. as well as the girls? IT WAS FOR A MOVIE!”, he wrote to a fan on twitter!

Daniel Pacônio

A Fever in a Teen from 2013
Making Matters Fan to Fan
Twitter/Instagram- @danielpaconios



READ MORE:  CNCO releases his brand new single and music video "Honey Boo," featuring Natti Natasha | The Music Journal Brazil
Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here