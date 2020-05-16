Glasses and decotada, Geisy Arruda is compared with that of a porn actress Mia Khalifa

Geisy Arruda you know what’s sexy and there’s no shame in abusing it. The she brought over a picture of a bold, the only different in the styles that you have used. She even read a comparison of it from the beginning.

The ex-Farm, placed a bet on a shirt with the buttons open, leaving her bra for low-cut to look at. Hair, loose clothing, make-up thorough job of it, and the pose and reflective, he was amazed at the appear of the sunglasses, which is something that is not always the case.

Recommended content: