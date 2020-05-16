Glasses and decotada, Geisy Arruda is compared with that of a porn actress Mia Khalifa

Geisy Arruda you know what’s sexy and there’s no shame in abusing it. The she brought over a picture of a bold, the only different in the styles that you have used. She even read a comparison of it from the beginning.
The ex-Farm, placed a bet on a shirt with the buttons open, leaving her bra for low-cut to look at. Hair, loose clothing, make-up thorough job of it, and the pose and reflective, he was amazed at the appear of the sunglasses, which is something that is not always the case.
Recommended content:
LOVED one? Geisy Arruda is called the Mickey-you know the game”, with almost everything out of it
As a result, an internet user posted the following: “Geisy beautiful!!! Oh, and I saw that her teacher has been Mia Khalifa”. With the click, who received a 15-thousand-liked on Instagram, you have also received this comment: “I can’t stop drooling when they see her pictures. That woman -”. A little earlier, Geisy Arruda also he is on a stage, see: “I’m picking up a lot of women,”.
As a result, an internet user posted the following: “Geisy beautiful!!! Oh, and I saw that her teacher has been Mia Khalifa”. With the click, who received a 15-thousand-liked on Instagram, you have also received this comment: “I can’t stop drooling when they see her pictures. That woman -”.
A little earlier, Geisy Arruda also he is on a stage, see: “I’m picking up a lot of women,”.