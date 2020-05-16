Gusttavo Lima and Her, Michel Teló, Anitta, mr Pedro Sampaio, Swinging, Katy Perry, and more

The lives of today’s promises to a lot of music of different genres for all fans.

The national attractions include Gusttavo Lima, making the most of a show. It’s going to be a day to re-live the hits in the career of a group of Swinging. Also you will be able to listen to the singer-songwriter Ana Carolina.

A list with all concerts from big names such as Anitta, Ivete, Claudia Leitte, Firefox, Michel Teló, Rogerio Flausino, and much more in a live single of the festival’s “Separate But Together” on Radio Disney.

Today is also the day of the presentations, a DJ, Pedro Sampaio, and features of the environment of the North-and They it has been pointed out. But don’t you think it over: are you going to have on the lives of Leo Magellan, the band’s Melim with her new album, bahia Luedji big Zudizilla be performing at Sesc são paulo and by Ellen Oléria part of the festival is “Culture in the Home.

The international attractions are with-Katy-Perry — who debuted his new single today, and the rock band The Killers.

Check out the details at:

Katy Perry

Time: 14

Where to watch: Platform-Amazon-Music

The Killers

Opening hours: 16 hours

Where to watch: official Channel of the Killers on Youtube

Gabriel, it has been pointed out

Opening times: 19 pm

Where to watch: official Channel of the Gabriel, it has been pointed out in the Youtube video

Luedji Luna

Opening times: 19 pm

Where to watch: Instagram oficial da imagem e do som, and the official channel of Sesc são paulo on Youtube

Léo Magalhães)

Time: 20 hours

Where to watch: official Channel of the Leo Magalhães Youtube

Swinging

Time: 20 hours

Where to watch: official Channel of the group, Swinging up on Youtube

Http: / /

Time: 20 hours

Where to watch: the official Channel of Http: / / Youtube

Pedro Sampaio

Time: 20 hours

Where to watch: the official Channel of Peter during the second half at the Youtube Channel, Multishow, TV, camera (check with your carrier)

Ana Carolina

Time: 21

Where to watch: the official Channel for the Ana Carolina-Youtube

Anitta, Claudia Leitte, Ivete Sangalo, Michel Teló, Vitor Kley, Up, Di, Ferrero, Madison Santos, a Dilsinho e +

Time: 21

Where to watch: official Radio Disney on Youtube, Radio Disney, and the channels in the TV’s closed, Disney Channel, Disney Jr, Disney XD, FOX Channel, FX, FOX Life, ESPN, and NatGeo (please refer to your mobile service provider)

Gusttavo Lima

Time: 21

Where to watch: Instagram oficial do Shopping Cidade Jardim

Ellen Oléria

Time: 21: 30

Where to watch: official Channel of the festival of Culture, at Home, on Youtube and on the web site

Melim

Time: 22h45

Where to watch: official Channel of the band, Melim is on Youtube by the Band, and TV on the Radio Band and FM radio