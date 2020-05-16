Hackers have leaked documents and agreements, confidential Lady Gaga

Reproduction/Twitter The Hackers stole confidential documents from Lady Gaga



A group of hackers, has leaked a series of confidential documents and contracts for the Lady Gaga after stealing the data from the office of the law firm that represents it.

Between the cast, there are contracts that are sent to the growers, the employees and the staff of the tour, in addition to the confidentiality agreements of the promotion.

According to a statement issued by the group, have been stolen, 756 gb of stuff to the lawyer’s office. In addition to Lady Gaga, the company represents artists such as Nicki Minaj and Madonna.

The group asks for a ransom of US$ 42 million (approximately R$ 245 million), and claims to have a document from the president of the United States, Donald Trump.

The company, however, refused to pay the ransom, saying that the FBI considers such payments a criminal offense. “We have been working with local authorities and experts in order to resolve the situation,” said the firm.

In spite of the confusion, and Lady Gaga has continued to focus on her career. The singer has releases on the 29th of may, from the album “Chromatica”.