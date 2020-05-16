Halle Berry confirms that it is on the side of Keanu Reeves in “John Wick 3” – 21/05/2018

Halle Berry has confirmed through a photo on the social networks, that is, in “John Wick is 3”.

The rumor that the Oscar winner would be joining the cast of the third installment of the franchise comes from lurking around Hollywood for quite some time.

“The Hollywood Reporter” has revealed that she is not going to be the villain in the film. Another important addition will be the experienced, Anjelica Huston.

Directed by Chad Stahelski, John Wick is 3″ still has no official name in Portuguese, but you’re going to follow the events of the end of the previous film. It is expected that the project reaches theaters on may 17, 2019 at the latest.