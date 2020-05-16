Halle Berry is ‘disgusted’ with the harassment case involving his ex-agent’s – Marie Claire Magazine

+



Halle Berry (Photo: Getty Images)

The year 2018 has already begun, with one year of struggle against the culture-of-harassment-in-Hollywood – with the discourses of the powerful in the world than Gold, and it is a tale of creepy uma Thurman, and now a, Halle Berry entered the choir, and talking about some of the allegations against the agent for a long time, and Vincent Cirrincione.

On his page on Insatagram she released a note of condemnation to a professional, who has been accused by nine women of sexual harassment, on the last Friday of (2). According to the Washington Post, these women have been the victims of an attack by a Vincent, for a period of two decades, from 1993 to 2011. Three of the women were told that the actor offered sex as a condition of the contract, and that’s when they said, ‘no,’ he refused to take them on as clients.

“Yesterday, I was saddened to learn of the allegations against my ex-agent, but now I’m sick after reading all the testimonials, and detailed horrific abuse he committed against 9-women,” wrote Hall. “I am livid that he has used, and an example to be followed, which I was to manipulate and attract women of color to their predatory actions. I am so hurt and I want one of these women – and many others – you know what I see in you…. I hear you…. Do you care about it. I’m going to fight for you.”

No case officer has yet been made, and that the women in question have not yet sought legal advice to deal with your case. Vincent released a statement assuming that it is not only a sexual relationship-consensual, with a few of his customers, but denied asking for sexual favors in exchange for representation in the market.

