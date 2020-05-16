Hasnat Khan: 7 things to know about the heart surgeon who princess Diana was in love

The friends of the late princess Diana used to call him “the one true love of his life.” It’s no coincidence that Hasnat Khan, a heart surgeon from pakistan, he was, in fact, a very important person for the Lady Di.

The story, however, the two did not have a happy ending, but it’s worthy of a movie, it even turned out to be a (Diana), which is available on Netflix. But it is not long that we are going to talk about this matter here, you’ll learn 7 things about the love story of the two of them.

1. The two met in the work of Hasnat at the hospital

.

2. She was impressed by his intelligence and dedication

.

3. The two had an affair in secret

.

4. The princess often disguised with a black wig and sunglasses, to meet up with him

.

5. The two were together for two years, but there has been considerable pressure on account of a backlash

.

6. After the divorce, Diana would have tried to make mr Khan jealous

.

7. He tried to call Diana on the night she died

.