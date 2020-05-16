In the process, She Heard accusing his Wife of new attacks: “the Monster” – the one Who

+



Johnny Depp and Amber Heard (Photo: Getty Images)

And for more details on the lawsuit between the Amber Heard and her ex-husband, also an actor Johnny Deppcontinues, with new elements that only make it even more obscure.

In the process against the Wife, She gave details of the violence suffered by her at the 2016 olympics, when she accused him of physical abuse. Under the new statements, She defines a Wife as “a monster” that was when he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol,” she said in the documents obtained by the journal People.

She also said that, while on a flight from Boston to Los Angeles, california, in may 2014, the Wife began to throw objects on it, just for a minute to be jealous, after the actress had filmed a romantic scene with a James Franco.

In December 2015, ” says Amber, the Wife, and she had had yet another fight. “He threw a bottle at me, threw things in the room, and punched him into the wall. He also slapped me, grabbed me by the hair, and I hauled a ladder from the office to the living room, the kitchen, the bedroom, and then into the bedroom of the guests.

She threatened to call the police, and the Wife would have had you responded with a shove and a headbutt on the face of it. Wife, however, has denied all the previous allegations of domestic violence, Heard it, saying, in the process of the criminal.

“This action is frivolous, is just the latest from the repetitive stress of his Wife in order to silence She Heard. She will not be silenced. The actions of Mr. Depp proves that he is incapable of accepting the truth of his abusive behavior out on the course. But, as it seems to be determined to be able to self-destruct, we will prevail in defeating this process is without foundation, and to end the continued harassment of the vile to my client by Mr. Depp and his legal team,” said the representative of the Amber.

Heard and Depp, who got married in the year 2015, they have seen a marriage go down when, in may of 2016, She accused her then-husband for physical abuse. Depp has denied the charges, and the ex-couple settled the divorce out of court in August of 2016, over 7 million us dollars, the value of which She donated to the charity.

Wife also sued him and Amber, for libel after she wrote an article for the The Washington Post in December 2018 at the latest, in which she described to be an alleged victim of domestic violence. Even though she never mentioned the Wife, by the name, the action, the actor, has called the charges against him of “fraud”.

(For Video Course)

Like in our area? Click here to sign up for our newsletter and get more content.