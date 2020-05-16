In the video Angelina Jolie gets emotional while leaving the child in the school – Celebrities

By
Amanda Cerny
-
0
37


Angelina Jolie, who will be part of the ” Universe of Marvel
in the film, was to let her oldest son, Maddox, on the The university
. The eldest son is going to study biochemical engineering at Yonsei, in Seoul, South Korea, and was with her mother on the first day of class.

See also: the Months after the break-up of marriage for Pitt and Jolie, Brangelina is still alive in the media


angelina jolie and maddox

arrow-the options
Reproduction/Instagram/@xx_efu

Angelina Jolie lets her oldest son, Maddox, at a university in South Korea

On arrival at the University, Angelina Jolie
and Maddox were greeted by the other students, and the actress spoke about her excitement to leave the child: “I’m trying not to cry,” he said. The images that appeared on the profile of a student at Yonsei.

See also: Kids and a career and to motivate the discretion of Angelina Jolie in her love life

In spite of the to accompany his mother on his films, and get credit as a producer on “First they Killed my Father”, a film directed by Angelina Jolie
in the fall of 2017, Maddox
we opted not to pursue a career in the movies. The next son to go to college is Pax Jolie Pitt from 15 years ago.



READ MORE:  The daughter of Angelina Jolie had a birthday party for a unique... of the Lara Croft
Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here