In the video Angelina Jolie gets emotional while leaving the child in the school – Celebrities

in the film, was to let her oldest son, Maddox, on the The university
. The eldest son is going to study biochemical engineering at Yonsei, in Seoul, South Korea, and was with her mother on the first day of class.
On arrival at the University, Angelina Jolie
and Maddox were greeted by the other students, and the actress spoke about her excitement to leave the child: “I’m trying not to cry,” he said. The images that appeared on the profile of a student at Yonsei.
In spite of the to accompany his mother on his films, and get credit as a producer on “First they Killed my Father”, a film directed by Angelina Jolie
in the fall of 2017, Maddox
we opted not to pursue a career in the movies. The next son to go to college is Pax Jolie Pitt from 15 years ago.