Inspired by Madonna, Katy Perry shows off the look that I would wear at the MET Gala the year 2020. Here’s a picture!

Katy Perry decided to show for this Monday (4th), and the look that I would wear to the MET Gala, 2020, in the event, the fashion that it brings together a variety of celebrities that have been canceled this year because of the pandemic, the world of the coronavirus.

And she had a special offer on for this issue, drawing inspiration from none other than the Queen of Pop, Madonna. Katy, who is expecting her first child with actor Orlando Bloom, was the popular look of the bra with the cone, and the work of the French designer Jean-Paul Gaultier, with detail even in the belly of a pregnant woman by the artist.

The outfit was a big hit with the Madonna in in 1990, in the “Blond Ambition” World Tour, the singer performed the song “Express Yourself”.

It is worth noting that, by 2019, Katy Perry stole the show from the Met Gala arriving at the event dressed up as a buff and then making a burger for the after-party.