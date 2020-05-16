Javier Bardem advocates for his Wife in a lawsuit against the ex – Monet)

+



The actors are Javier Bardem and Johnny Depp (Picture: Getty Images)

The actor, Javier Bardem, 51 years of age, came to the defense of his friend and colleague Johnny Depp in the process, that is, the actor moves on his ex-wife, model and actress Amber Heard.

Depp and Amber are engaged in a war of declarations, she accused him of domestic violence, as long as he denies it, and sues for slander and defamation.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard (Photo: Getty Images)

According to People magazine, in a text sent to you by the court, Bardem has defended Wife of all charges. “I’m the one with Johnny because he always saw and felt in him a real man, loving and caring – an extraordinary artist, and one who listened to those who needed her help,” wrote the actor.

She also talked about Amber being a person being “toxic”. “I love Johnny because he is a good human being, caught up in the lies and the manipulations of beings with toxic, still smiling, and loving everyone, in spite of this,” he said.

Javier Bardem (Picture: Getty Images)

Today’s judgment-involving Depp’s and Heard’s search for a solution to the lawsuit filed by the actor against the ex and asked for$ 50 million in damages because she published an article in The Washington Post in December 2018 at the latest, in which he talks about the assaults to the police for domestic constant, which he suffered while in a relationship, although it does not mention the name of the Wife, it was implied that she was talking about her marriage to him.

This is just the latest chapter in the court battles being waged between the actors, which were linked for the period 2012 to 2016, and having married in the year 2015. The divorce case came to the public in 2016, is in the midst of allegations of domestic violence by her against the ex.

Amber Heard in the Tempest (Photo: Handout)

It could even have a restraining order that prevented him from approaching her. The divorce has been signed at the beginning of the year 2017, with the Heard’s earning$ 7 on the fortune of the fortune of more than$ 514, which the actor had at the time.

However, a few months after that, Depp was sued by the ex to sign a paper in press in the american talking to you about your history as a victim of domestic violence. Even without the mention of the name of the star, and he says he has lost job opportunities because of the text, including its role in the franchise, ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’.

The most recently published audio files of old, in which Amber Heard admits he has “hit” your ex-husband with pots, pans, and pots in an assignment in the audio obtained by the ^ duke, alan.

Johnny Depp as Grindelwald in the franchise, the Amazing Animals and Where they Live ” (Photo: Handout)

