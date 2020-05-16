Jennifer Lopez appears to be radiant on the hits: “Stay positive” – those Who

+



Jennifer Lopez appears in a beautiful and smiling face in a new study (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Jennifer Lopez used Instagram to encourage fans to feel that they look forward to this time of social isolation because of the pandemic of the coronavirus. The singer has published in his profile on the three photos, it is beautiful, dressed in white, flowing, jumping around and all the smiling, encouraging people to stay positive.

“At this point, when it’s so easy to get down, and think about all the things that are going wrong, and you don’t have to and we don’t know the answer… I have been in the habit of saying three things I’m grateful for as soon as I open my eyes, and at night when I’m lying down on the bed. Do it aloud three good things that happened that day. It can be anything at all …and I will try to change them so that they are not the same every day. Keep yourself in a positive, safe and secure. I love you and I miss all of you…. we’ll be together soon,” she said.

