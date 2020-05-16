Jennifer Lopez is forced to cancel a marriage made in heaven – the liver

you see, the dream of coming to the altar with Alex Rodriguez, is being postponed due to the pandemic, the Covid-19. According to a press release internaciomal at the ceremony, which was scheduled for the end of the summer of the year 2020 in Italy two years earlier.

At the beginning of pandeia, the couple must combined efforts to examine the possibility of keeping your marriage. Yet, in the face of the gravity of the situation, Jlo and Alex realized that it would not be a condition of the safe to mark the date, and they were obliged to give notice to all of our guests.

“They were arguing for a couple of weeks with the possibility of manrerem or not for the wedding, but the truth is that we felt that it could have been better, more safe, and smart.revealed a source to the publication.

“All of the guests had recently been notified that the wedding will take place at the end of the summer, just as planned”, he said.