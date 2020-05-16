Jennifer Lopez is once again the face of Guess and Marciano



The brand name of the jeans-and-style-of-life, and Guess, based in Los Angeles, california, gets back in the pop icon Jennifer Lopez as the face of Guess and Marciano spring of 2020.

According to Jennifer Lopez, who made his debut as the muse of a Guess, in 2017, the new campaign was inspired by the star of the Italian cinema, Sophia Loren, and Madonna in the 80’s. It has the art direction of, and signed by Paul Marciano, creative director for Guess, and it was photographed by Tatiana Gerusova, in Santa Monica, California, usa.

“I’m very excited to get Jennifer back for a second campaign with a Guess, and Marciano,” said the Martian. “She keeps breaking all the barriers in the industries of music, fashion and film, representing everything that is a Guess, the Girl is confident, sexy, and adventurous. This campaign will highlight the natural beauty in the process and shows you exactly what it is to be celebrated as a true icon.

In the course of his career, Lopez has maintained his reputation as an artist, and also a prominent figure in the fashion; served in the history of fashion with his now-famous green dress Versace worn at the Grammy awards in 2000, as well as with the outfits, Tom Ford, and What They are used to in the award of 2019 at the latest. By April 2019, the star has also been honored with the award The Fashion Icon Award by the The Council of Fashion Designers of America.



The ad campaign is part of a new strategy in the Guess, which was launched in December 2019 at the latest, which includes a five-year plan, with a focus on products, customers, and brand building. In addition, the company showed a strong financial perspective to the year 2025, with an estimated growth rate of 2.7% and 3% in sales in 2020, and increasing from single-digit to low at a CAGR between 2021 and 2025, representing an increase of us $ 250 million for a period of five years.

The company posted a net income of 12.4 million in the third quarter ended November 2, 2019, the sale of the 615,9 million dollars.