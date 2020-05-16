Joe and Nick Jonas re-creating the iconic scene of Kim Kardashian on the reality

Kim Kardashianthat he was accused of being said, Tristan Thompson, is the head of it for a moment back to the reality. So much so that Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas they have decided to make a tribute to the Kim re-creating a scene from the Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
On Monday, the 13th, Joe has posted a video reminding you to speak to the star, ” “don’t be so rude!”.
“Don’t be so rude, porr*! I swear to God, not to be rude, porr* a… I’m going to hurt you, caralh*. Don’t do it”well , says the wife of the Kanye West.
Fans of the reality show will remember that the stars had an ugly argument after the owner of the KKW and Beauty to buy a new Bentley. All the things is certainly esquentaram when Kim wanted to make very clear that people should not play around with it.
Ever since the incident in the TV show, the moment he became a legendary right-of-memes-and-GIFs.
In the video, the singers, and Joe interprets this to Kim and Nick to get Khloé.
The post caught the attention of friends and the famous out of the two, such as Hailey Bieber, Diplo and Danielle Jonas. Even Kim left a comment on the social networking site.
“No posts for either”wrote to the owner of the iconic moment.
“OMGGG I love you.”said Kim, the release of the video. Koko has not yet commented on the video, but it’s only a matter of time for the star to die of laughing at his imitation.
Please see below for the Jonas Brothers through the years:
