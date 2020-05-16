Johnny Depp people who have fallen in love with Amber Heard, ” says the website – Who is the

+



Johnny Depp and Amber Heard (Photo: Getty Images)

After a long day’s battle in court, and the prosecution of domestic violence, Johnny Depp it is “desperate to repair its image before the public and the international media. According to the Hollywood Lifethe actor feels completely used by the Amber Heard and, “people who have fallen in love with her.”

The actor, now 55 years old, does not have fond memories of your relationship with your ex-wife. Furthermore, according to the motor vehicle, the actor is keen to try and sort the situation out, especially after all the news released at the latest on 1 march, related to the process of slander and defamation, which he went up against She asked for$ 50 million, equivalent to R$ 198 million.

Johnny hopes that his image will be repaired, and he was sorry as he never had a relationship that took so much of his career to his personal life,” said a source close to the actor, the Hollywood Life.

The Hollywood Life also reported that the actor hopes to prove that he is a good person. “It’s been waiting for this to be the case clear your name, for your fans and for the studios to know that he is not the monster She portrays him to be,” concluded the source

The turning point of the case

Now, nearly two years after the first allegations of a Amber Heard, against the then-husband of his Wife for domestic violence, and now, the actor has provided pictures of the alleged abuse of the actress against him.

According to the web site The Blast, Wife complains that on the day of Aquaman give him two punches to the face, in 2016, about the same time that She was on the court against him, to whom he was married from the year 2015. Wife contends that, on the evening of the 21st of April, 2016, he was late for the dinner of the 30th anniversary of the Amber, and the blinds in the house, after an argument, “She became aggressive and violent, and give him two punches to the face. The photos of your Wife with a bruise on his face that would have been taken by an officer of it, and attack.

Wife arrived to present the charges against Amber in 2018 at the earliest, but one of the lawyers of the actress revealed to the magazine People they are said to be “absolutely false“. The actor Pirates of the Caribbean he says that the allegations that he was assaulted are false, and they seek to ruin her career. He will then fight in court for her to pay him an indemnity of 50 million dollars for defamation. The legal team of She has denied the charges and are currently in their own battle against the Wife “because it’s unfair”.

The history of the relationships Wife

The actor has a long history of relationships with. He is, as he has been married to a make-up artist Lori Allison two years ago, entre1983 to 1985, and he was engaged to other women, and at some later time: Sherilyn Fennand the star of the Dirty Dancing, By Jennifer Gray.

Depp is still involved in the day of Stranger Things Winona Ryderin addition to having a boyfriend was the singer in the French Vanessa Paradis for 14 years (1998-2012). The two had a daughter, Lily-Rose Depp a child John Christopher Depp III. Depp just married Amber Heard in February 2015.

