Johnny Depp reportedly tried to make his ex-wife, Amber, Heard being fired from ‘the Tempest,’ says the site

Nice! According to the Hollywood Reporter, the former managing director of Warner Bros., Kevin Tsujihara, you will be asked to testify, and if he plans for his Wife to remove your ex-wife, Amber Heard, and participate in the movies from the studio such as the success of “Aquaman”, in which he played Merely. According to the publication of His allegedly asked the former chief to lock down an actress to get roles in the project, from Warner Bros.

In the case in which Tsujihara will see is the artist of Jack Sparrow against a former attorney, Jake Bloom, who has represented the star for years before the two ended the business relationship in the fall of 2017. According to Johnny, Jake, is not advised him properly about his split with Amber. The couple has finalized the divorce in January of 2017.

The web site said it would be “extremely hard” to get Amber’s “Tempest” if it appears to be a Mere film, “Justice League”. “Tempest” had already come into production in April 2016, a month before the show to ask for a divorce and a temporary restraining order against a then-husband.

This is a process that is not linked to what Johnny is moving against the actress. Recently, the star of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” came back with a suit against his ex-wife, blaming her for slander and defamation. He is asking for at least $ 50 million as compensation. Johnny’s argues that the allegations of abuse made by his ex-wife is a scam has to be developed. As to the argument of the advocates of it say that since the charges “the actress has become a darling of the Movement to #MeToo”among other achievements related to human rights and rights of women.

Such as we have here, at the separation, She has received four million dollars from the ex-husband, who has asked for a year to pay off the amount in spite of being the owner of a fortune of $ 400 million at the time of the agreement. In addition to the cash portion of the amount that has been donated to the two charities, at the request of the actress She received in a divorce: two cars, a Range Rover of 2015 and a Ford Mustang in 1968, and some of the furniture scattered around the property from a couple in Los Angeles, california, a horse named Arrow, and the dogs with the Pistol and the start of the tournament.