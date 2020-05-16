Justin Bieber records video of the singing, with the younger brothers, and the fans will melt in the nets – Monet

+



Justin Bieber continues to go to the quarantine in Canada, with his family, including his younger siblings. And in order to pass the time, the singer teamed up with her brother, Jaxon, age 10, to her sisters Allie, 12 years old, Jazmyn 11-year-old and a Bay for 1 year, for an afternoon of sun and music.

On his Instagram Stories, Bieber shared photos and videos of the classroom session, including a performance of “One Less Lonely Girl’, the song Bieber has delighted fans (who have shared the clip on Twitter). Since the beginning of the quarantine, Who has been fun as well, with the video on the TikTok, which already has over 13 million followers.

Justin and Hailey are in Canada for six weeks, and that’s where they plan to stay until the isolation of the pandemic in the coronavirus dies. “When everything started happening, they thought it was a play on the right. They can’t wait to go back, but the reality was that Canada was the only a more secure option at the moment, with the air and the quality of life is better for it. They will be back when the quarantine is finished,” said a source to HollywoodLife.

