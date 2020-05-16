Justin Bieber says sorry for having sex before marriage – Monet

+



The singer Justin Bieber and model Hailey Baldwin in the video, in which he reveals his regret for having sex before marriage (Image: Facebook)

The singer Justin Bieber as he said, if you decide to have sex before marriage…. Today, the 26-year-old artist spoke about his regret in a statement by his wife, the model, Hailey Baldwin, on the video you shared on Facebook.

Watch the video of Bieber, and his wife at the end of the text.

The singer Justin Bieber in a video in which he reveals his regret for having sex before marriage (Image: Facebook)

“If I could go back in time and you don’t have to have seen some of the aches and pains… and I probably would have been preserved up to the wedding,” said the musician, to the surprise of his wife. Bieber and Baldwin have been married since the end of the year 2018.

“Sex can be a very confusing, when you are not sexually active with anyone else,” said the artist.

The singer Justin Bieber and model Hailey Baldwin in the video, in which he reveals his regret for having sex before marriage (Image: Facebook)

I am surprised by the statement of her husband, Hailey Baldwin, he said that he thought about it another way: “We’ve had different experiences in relation to all of that, but I do agree with the fact that the physical relationships at times make things more confusing”.

Bieber had already given the statements prior about the trauma resulting from their sexual life. He revealed that he has come to stay for a year without having sex prior to starting a relationship with Hailey, which resulted in the marriage of the two.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin in a home away from home during the quarantine coronavirus (Photo: Instagram)

He is said to have taken place with the help of a pastor, it helped him clarify his own priorities.

“It became clear to me, and I was able to rebuild my relationship with them, build a trust,” he said on the resumption of the courtship with now-wife a few years ago. Watch the following video, in which Bieber tells of his repentance:

Like in our area? Click here to sign up for our newsletter and get more content.