Justin Bieber: Women’s laments and comparisons with the ex-girlfriend of the singer: “it’s Not that easy”

Hailey Baldwin, the wife of singer Justin Bieber, he regretted the comparison with the ex-girlfriend, singer Selena Gomez. According to her, at the beginning of the relationship with the fans, both of them make you feel bad many times.

“It is definitely not easy. Who knows what I went through hardships with the knowledge that they were going, and how I compare with you… the way you have made me feel less of a woman,” said Hailey in the live of the couple on Facebook.

According to this, the number of comparisons to be made with Better took place, because both of them have a huge fan base, who have decided to voice their opinions about your personal life out of them.

“They want to express it, they want to express their opinion. They are people that are so young that you haven’t even experienced the love of the truth, and you don’t know what it is like to have a real relationship,” he said. Bieber has had a relationship with an emotionally damaged in the 2011 to 2017 period.

The woman singer also said that you don’t read the comments on the social networks, and avoids the follow up of the reactions from the fans.

“At this point, I think that is what people are saying about it that goes beyond the ridiculous, because it’s not real. They say, ” you know what’s happening in your life, in your relationships, and you think you know what it is going to be held in the us. How did we get here. And there is no way of knowing that. Make up the details that you think is the truth,” it concluded.