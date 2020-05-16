Kanye West takes it to the O to the farm in new video; watch

Kanye West launched on Thursday (28) a clip of his drive album Jesus Is The King.

This video is of the “Closed on Sunday”), where the the song celebrate faith and family. Kim Kardashianthe couple’s children and other family members in the business are also displayed, as well as the next of kin of the West.

The video was filmed in the state of Wyoming, where He is the owner of the two companies. In addition to the family, and the huge choir, which has been following the singer will also appear, singing and celebrating at the side of the face.

Watch it below!

Kanye West – Jesus Is The King

The West has already hinted that he is working on a second one of the Jesus Is The King with Dr. Dre find out more here. This is the first album the gospel of the the songthat is making clear in your “new” vibe for quite some time.