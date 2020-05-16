Katy-Perry-announces single ‘Daisies’ for the next week, confirming the album 07/05/2020

Katy Perry is back with a new single. The singer announced today, via Twitter, that it will be releasing the song “Daisies” on may 15, confirming that this is the first official single from his upcoming album, to be referred to only as #KP5 (the 5th album).

“The music must continue,” wrote the the singer on the ad, stating that you will persist in posting even in the midst of a pandemic of a new coronavirus. On the cover of the single, and it appears to be in the middle of a bush full of flowers, in combination with the name of the song (“daisy” in English).

The first single from the #KP5 is called #DAISIES and she’s coming to MAY 15, 2020 THE MUSIC MUST GO ONhttps://t co/lI71mjIm0J pic.twitter.com/cqwZnysWPu — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 7, 2020

Pregnancy

The latest release from Perry-it’s Never been Worn White,” which arrived at the beginning of march. In the clip, she revealed to her fans that she was expecting her first child with actor Orlando Bloom — in later, we found out that the couple was expecting a baby girl.

Perry, and Bloom have started dating at the beginning of the 2016 olympics, but they were separated for almost a year in between 2017 and 2018. Once you get back together, the relationship has remained firm, and the two of them noivaram in February 2019 at the latest. They will be married in June, but the ceremony had to be postponed because of the pandemic.

Singles

In the past year, she has released a number of singles, who relocated in the limelight after the release of “the Witness”, their latest album, in the fall of 2017. “Never Really Over”, “Small Talk” and “Harleys in Hawaii have been with to this day, call again the attention of the fans.

This song, by the looks of it, should not be included in the upcoming album. A date for the premiere has not yet been set for the collection of the film.