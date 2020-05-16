The Reality show starring the family of Kim Kardashian entering in the e-book streaming from the end of June.

Keeping up with the Kardashians it’s one of the realities shows, most talked about and controversial issues of the last several years. While some of us don’t like the superficial attitudes of the family, and the others will find the humor in situations often, taking advantage of the personalities hilarious, the “sisters”.

And with the advent of the production of the Series in June, we set out some of the most bizarre of the program that is enough to reset the internet. Please see the following:

1. And Kim lost the diamond earring in the ocean

Kim Kardashian has lost her earring in the ocean in Bora Bora was one of the most iconic moments and the dramatic ones for the program. The one accessory that costs over$ 75 billion, and now with the advantage, however.

As she wept, Kris tries to calm her down, saying that the ocean was not as deep,” and that they were going to find in the world. But the best part about it happens when Kourtney doesn’t do well in the white people problemsand scolded his sister, “Kim there are people dying in the world.”

All of the words and phrases melodramáticas of her exploded on the internet, giving discussions, and the lack of it until now. Anyone who has never made a storm in a teacup, isn’t it?

2. Kim taking selfies while Khloé was going to jail

In the third period, Khloé is going to jail be a good way to, driving under the influence of drugs. On the way to the prison, and all of them are in the car is tense, talk about what to do with the problem. But on the bank’s side, Kim is taking the high selfies to document the moment.

Kris and the full gunand let loose with the epic words: “Kim, stop taking selfies your sister is going to jail.” The situation only gets worse when the family was out of the car, and the place is FULL of paparazzis.

3. An allergic reaction to Kris

If you’re a fan of the Keeping up with the Kardashians, it sure reminds you of Kris looking like a character out of the Simpsons after it’s a food allergy. Kim took the time to take a photo of the mother, and to say that her lips were on the verge of blowing up.

4. Kim’s x-Khloé

Ok. Kim Kardashian’s banging in your sister with the bag once you have to stop being rude is a LEGEND. At the time, Khloé was speaking ill of a sister in the family, and she realized that Kim was coming closer.

Because of this, she slammed the door shut in the face of the former, and that there was a lot of anger, building up to Khloé, with the punches, and bolsadas.

5. With the birth of Kourtney

With the birth of Mason, he left everyone SHOCKED when Kourtney pulled the baby’s head off of his body. The socialite has also done this on the birth of Penelope. For the moment, it showed just how much the advantage was so strong that it hardly drew up signs for one of the most angústiantes for women.

