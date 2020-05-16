Kendall Jenner ‘caught up’ in the moments of rest and relaxation with her boyfriend

Kendall Effects have you tried to make the best of every moment with your partner. In the model, the 24-year-old is in a relationship with Ben Simmons, as I have been reporting in the international media.
Also on Monday, the press release pointed out, a moment of rest for the couple, who has been ‘caught out’ and enjoy the nice weather, along with a swimming pool in Miami, fl.
According to E! The News, which is similar to a few of the photographs taken by the paparazzi, they were both very relaxed in the sun.
The images that are now circulating in the social networks, as you can see in the posts below:
To view this publication in Instagram
Kendall, with Ben Simmons in the Miami, florida area. February 3 @bensimmons @kendalljenner ` ` ` ` ` ` ` #kendalljenner #kendalljenneredit #kendall #kennyjenner #moon #moonbykendalljenner #kyliejenner #kyliecosmetics #kylieskin #jenners #jennersisters #krisjenner #kimkardashian #kourtneykardashian #khloekardashian #o #kardashians #keepingupwiththekardashians #kuwtk #gigihadid #bellahadid #hadidsisters #followfollow #follow4followback #likeforfollow #follow4follow #like4likes #likeforlikes #follow #like
To view this publication in Instagram
#kendalljenner
Be the first to know.
Keep track of your web site voted for the fourth year in a row Consumers ‘ Choice.
Download our App free of charge.