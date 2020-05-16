Kendall Jenner, on the first half of the anxiety: “can’t breathe” – 15/05/2020

Kendall Jenner spoke to today about her experiences with mental health issues. In a recent interview with Good Morning America, she recorded her first crisis anxiety:

“I was a lot younger, and I remember of not being able to… feeling as though I couldn’t breathe and to let off steam to my mom like, ‘mom, I think I can’t breathe. There has to be some-thing wrong.’ And, of course, and she took me to several doctors to make sure that I was physically fine, and that I was in. No one told me it was anxiety.”

The model told me that after that, he went through many episodes similar to it, but it took a long time to understand exactly what was going on:

“Maybe in three or four years ago, it came back pretty strong, and I had a panic attack for the crazy. It was only then that I finally got the info I needed about this subject.”

Kendall revealed that it is now to prevent the crisis: “in the days when I don’t do anything, I tend to get a little nervous. And in order for me to calm down, usually I will read a book or meditate.”

This is not the first time that she talks about these issues: in one episode of the reality show, “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” which aired in 2016), and she revealed that she was suffering from sleep paralysis. And he had an argument with her mother, Kris Jenner, that she was not taking the issue seriously:

“I’m tired of arguing with people, because everybody says I’m fine, but that’s not how I feel. I can promise you that one day, when I ended up in the hospital, you’re going to wake up”, took out in reality.