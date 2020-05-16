Kim Kardashian shows a photograph of the impressive-mother in a bikini after giving birth

On the subject of Mother’s Day, which is celebrated on the 10th of may, in the United States of America Kim Kardashian he revealed to her fans for the surprise which prepared for the Kris Jenner: a collection of old photographs of the wedding. In addition to this, the socialite has decided to show it to people in the physical form of the inevitable from his mother, when he was about 32 years old, and shortly after, the mother-of – Rob.

“The first picture of you in a swimsuit, after you have given birth to the Director is the ultimate inspiration!”he wrote , in the caption, along with many compliments to your mother.

You see in the image, at the gallery above.