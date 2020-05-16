Kim Kardashian shows off a dish that reminds you of your father, Robert

Kim Kardashianwho loves mexican food, they also honor his or her roots in the kitchen. Through the Stories, Kim he showed that for a plate in particular, is reminiscent of his late father Robert Kardashian.
On a Sunday evening, and Kim was out to dinner with Lavash, loaf of bread, typical of Armenia, the homeland of his father, and scrambled eggs.
Some French eat lavash with scrambled eggs at dinner time?“she asked to his followers. This has nothing to do with the mix you made for my father.”
For those who don’t know, Lavash is a bread-sheet, in the Middle East, as well as in Iraq and in neighboring countries such as Turkey and the islamic republic of Iran. It is frequently used to make deli sandwiches and wraps served with hummus.
Robert passed away in October of 2003, a victim of cancer of the esophagus. To get more in touch with the culture of your family, and Kim took all the kids to be baptized in Armenia in the past month. “So blessed to have been baptized at the hand of my infant, in the Mother see of Holy Etchmiadzin, the main cathedral of Armenia”, “she said.
The diet of the family of Images includes a famous recipe from the momager Kris Jenner. The quitute is so loved that she would have to prepare it twice a week.
It’s Layered Guacamole (Guacamole in a layer). “My kids ask for it all the time, they know that they are going to come to a game night or to watch something on TV like a movie… So I make this dish at least twice a week”, “she said.
