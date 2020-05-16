Kim Kardashian talks quietly while Jennifer Lopez’s the fight in the bag, the box and the video – Who is the

+



Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Kim Kardashian’s and Jennifer Lopez’s troubled on the web, by appearing together in a video recording advertising. The image was shared on Instagram of the business.

find out more

In the video, Kim appears out with comfortable clothing, and try to meditate in the living room of his home. By the middle of the video that she and Jennifer Lopez chat about their preparations for Christmas. The fact that when you speak, give blows on a punching bag, which is held in place by her groom, With Alex Rodriguez.

In the caption of a photo posted by Kim, the manager even joked, “I, I wouldn’t meddle with it, referring to J-Lo, on account of the skill with the punches.

Kim Kardashian, and Jennifer Lopez (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Check out the video below:

It is worth noting that Kim Kardashian has admitted that, in December of last year, that he was a big fan of Jennifer Lopez. On one occasion, the patients received the age of your home, for day-of-film-in his cinema, in particular. The time was recorded, of course, she’s on Instagram.

“I’m having a movie night at home, then let me tell you one thing, you know. Never in my life have I thought that my ídola come up here and have a movie night with me,” she said, showing off a Jennifer Lopez on the camera.

Then, the socialite has explained that it has always been a big fan of the singer: “I’ve been working on it today, and he asked me all of the things about my life, my career, everything that’s going on. And I was just sitting down reflecting on my interview, and said: ‘my inspiration for everything in life, it has been Jennifer Lopez’s’. Everything she is wearing, wearing, what your hair,” he said.

Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Like in our area? Click here to sign up for our newsletter and get more content.