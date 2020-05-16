Kylie Jenner reveals intimate details of the birth of the Stormi

Kylie Jennerthat marked the anniversary of the Stormi Webster in advance of Disney, has revealed details about the time of the birth. A Stories have already been deleted Case told the facts, hitherto unpublished, on the birth of a Stormi.

According to the Daily Mail, the star, KUWTK he asked the fans if they would like to see a “video on YouTube, about the time of the birth, and the pregnancy and to tell you the whole story.” In the same blog post, she revealed: “I am driven”.

“I thought I was going to have it on the second one, 2-2-18, and it came out before it. They broke my bag and I had it 45 minutes later. It was crazy, and, yes, I would love to share this with you.”.

At another point in the video, she said: Happy birthday in advance to my baby. I can’t believe that she is going to do a two-year-old.”