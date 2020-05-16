Kylie Jenner shows off Stormi very cute in a jet on the way to Disney – Who are the

+



Stormi Jenner (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

Kylie Jenner just posted a photo of very cute daughter, Stormi, in a private jet on the way to its world premiere at the Disney parks in Orlando, Florida. She is the daughter of the entrepreneur, billion dollar with him Travis Scottthat is , who broke up in October.

“The first trip of the Stormi,” wrote Kylie, showing off a filhota all of nature: with an orelhinha, a blanket and a doll in the hands and feet. In the Stories, Has also published additional photos and a video with Stormi, with the right to walk in the parks, kiss, and even the stroller, the luxury brand Fendi.

Stormi, who turns 2 years old in February, is the only child, daughter Kylie, the baby of the family Kardashian/Jenner, and that tends to be enchanted for the web, including by helping to release the line of beauty, the mother superfamosa.

Kylie Jenner enjoy the Disney-Stormi (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

