Lady Gaga has given$ 52, mi-for a project, and it is in a trance

Lady Gaga is giving everything he has in order to raise funds and help the fight against the coronavirus. For participating in the “talk show” with Jimmy Fallon, the singer has made a video call with the CEO of Apple, Tim Cook, to commit to a donation of us $ 10 million – approximately$ 52.8 million – for their project, One World: Together, At Home.

The singer was in true bliss, when the giving on the part of Cook, was established. The project is in the voice of Bad Romance, it is in partnership with Global Citizen and the World Health Organization (WHO).

“I don’t think that we ought to turn for a Cook. I don’t know if he knows that it will be on TV, but we’re going to call him and find out,” he said. After talking with the CEO of Apple, she asked about the donation, and if you could commit to that promise. “I can confirm that. We are very proud to be a part of it,” he said.

Concert to celebrate the donation with a loud cry, “My next single is called, Tim Cook. I’m going to post it tomorrow. You just got to help a lot of people. Thank you so much,” he said to her, falling down in laughter.

Gaga has also revealed that Jimmy Fallon will be the host for the transmission of fund-raising, which takes place on the next day, the 18th, in company with Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert.

“It brought together artists of the time. Will participate, Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, from Green Day, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, Paul McCartney, and Stevie Wonder, with performances by the various social networks.