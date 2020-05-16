Lady Gaga is the site for acting in the movie “Guardians of the Galaxy 3”

Photo: Reproduction/instagram/@ladygaga



The singer and actress-Lady Gaga 34 you may be the next movie from the Marvel comics in “Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3”. The information about the negotiations has been given by the page for the Film and Updates on social networking sites, but it has not yet been established.

In the meantime, the page is well-known for tips, news and targeted enforcement on the film is often to make predictions, especially about the films in the Marvel universe. Furthermore, according to the publication, Gaga’s would be listed for the role of the Lylla, love interest of Rocky Racum.

In the words of Bradley Cooper in the movie “the Avengers: Infinite War”, Rocky, is in love with Lylla, an otter perception of the heir to a toy factory.

Although it has been in the works of well-known, such as in the movie “A Star is Born” (2018), which earned her an academy award for Best Original Song for the song “Shallow” and the series “American Horror Story” (2015), Her focus on a career in music.

The artist unveiled his latest work: the album “Chormatica,” which will be released on the 10th of April, but was postponed because of the pandemic of the coronavirus. The first single, “Stupid Love,” has already been released, and has secured the best debut of the diva’s on the Billboard charts in 2011.

Her music has topped the annual festival of music benefit, “One World: Together At Home, which happened this Saturday (the 18th). In the event, in aid of raising money for health-care professionals who are involved in fighting the coronavirus, featured appearances by such music.

Paul McCartney, Elton John, Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Joe Armstrong (lead singer of the band Green Day), Burna-Boy, Chris Martin (vocalist of Coldplay), Eddie Vedder (lead vocalist with Pearl Jam), J. Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, melbourne, Maluma, and Stevie Wonder were just some of the names that took part in the broadcast.

Source: The Leaf Press