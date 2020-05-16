Like Sophia, it was announced that Richie was part of one big happy family, the Kardashians

It’s been almost two years Scott Disick and Sofia Richie led to the first rumors of a romance novel. And while some of the friends and family members were hesitant about the relationship, it seems that Sofia it was finally accepted by the Kardashians.

“All that is between the family of Kardashian and she’s completely normal nowit, ” said a source at the The E! News. “It took a long time for the relationship to be in such a place, but they finally accepted it“.

“The whole world understands and sees what Sofia, leave Scott happy, and it’s important to them. Scott is an amazing place, and the family does not mind more than she has to be close to you. It was all over, and she became friends with all of them right now. It’s one big happy family“.

In fact, it appears that any constraints or perceived stress are things of the past, so much so that the model has travelled with the Kourtney and for the children to Mexico, and we even had a night out for the girls with the Kendall and Kylie Jenner.