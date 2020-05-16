Like Sophia, it was announced that Richie was part of one big happy family, the Kardashians

It’s been almost two years Scott Disick and Sofia Richie led to the first rumors of a romance novel. And while some of the friends and family members were hesitant about the relationship, it seems that Sofia it was finally accepted by the Kardashians.
“All that is between the family of Kardashian and she’s completely normal nowit, ” said a source at the The E! News. “It took a long time for the relationship to be in such a place, but they finally accepted it“.
“The whole world understands and sees what Sofia, leave Scott happy, and it’s important to them. Scott is an amazing place, and the family does not mind more than she has to be close to you. It was all over, and she became friends with all of them right now. It’s one big happy family“.
In fact, it appears that any constraints or perceived stress are things of the past, so much so that the model has travelled with the Kourtney and for the children to Mexico, and we even had a night out for the girls with the Kendall and Kylie Jenner.
“They really, really love Sophia, and you know how much of it has been good to Scott. They are accepted in the family, and it has become a part of it. Scott is a guest, and they want it to go. Scott is a member of the family and she is just an extension of that“.
“One time Kourtney has revealed to the Paper Magazine what is your relationship with your ex-girlfriend it was “probably the thing of which I am proud of“. However, to arrive at a “a good place to“it was not from one day to the other.
“The worst part was when the two of us to start new relationships“well,” says the star of the KUWTK the website Poosh. “This caused a rift between you and I, about to enter the children’s. We had to go, literally, to therapy, to talk, and even communicate together“.
And it seems that right now Sophie and Scott, they have the full support of the family.
“They know that he is in a good place, and the kind of influence that Sophie has on it“said a second insider. “They love them and want to see him so grounded and happy. They are very much in favour of them as a couple, and on the role of Sophia in the life of a child for Kourtney, too. They are all very friendly and have a good working relationship. They like to have it close at hand, and all of it has been a very positive one“.