John uma live in more than eight hours of duração not YouTube and 328 tons of food doados, Luan Santana conquistou to 28th posição na Billboard international. Or ranking classifica a popularidade dos artistas da música no mundo.

Luan ficou na frente de nomes internacionais, as Justin Bieber and Cardi B. E essa é a 5th time or funai officer esteve no Top 50 da classificação global.

To live “History”, that was transmitted is not the last Sunday of April (26th), arrecadou R$ 370 thousand, 328 tons of food, dez tons de ração for animais, five tons of bags to remove garbage, 72 thousand masks, 52 thousand jars of álcool gel and other dezenas de doações that estão sendo give hair Brazil nas próprias carts used by Luan Santana for lead structure e equipamentos two shows.