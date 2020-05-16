Madonna, Lady Gaga, and Mariah Carey is the victim of criminals, and of the ark…..

Madonna, Lady Gaga, Nicki Minaj, Christina Aguilera, and Mariah Carey are just some of the victims, who have had confidential data stolen by hackers in the last week

Lady Gaga, Nicki Minaj, Christina Aguilera, shakira, Madonna, and Mariah Carey there have been a few of the victims of an attack by hackers in the last week or so. The attack has been in the business of a law firm that is representing them and the other performers, and global corporations, at Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks, and it was the same as that reported in the magazine, And asked what had happened.

The attack has been confirmed as of this past Monday (the 11th), according to the statement made by the representative of the company, and they have been a victim of a cyber attack, and has already notified all of our customers and staff about the incident, followed that by saying that you have signed up for the best information security experts in the world, and they are all working at full throttle to reverse on this issue.

About a week ago, And had already served a notice on it saying that it is little more than 756 GB of documents of a highly confidential that had been stolen from the Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks, who is based in New York city. The action was organized by a group of hackers called REvil or the Sodinokibi.

The list of the victims who are affected by the theft, it’s a bit long, but the list of famous personalities have names, such as Jessica Simpson, Priyanka Chopra (wife of Nick Jonas), She May, Run DMC, Cam Newton, Bruklin Menzel (Elsa from Frozen), Bruce Springsteen, Bette Midler, Mary J, and all the athletes, Carmelo Anthony, Sloane Stephens, LeBron James and Colin Kaepernick.

The firm also represents companies such as Sony, Vice Media, iHeartMedia, HBO, IMAX, Entertainment, and Facebook.

According to the experts, is a company that specializes in information security/cybersecurity, hackers came to the post about the shooting at a forum on the deep web, but for the identity has been encrypted, it is nearly impossible to trace back to the source. According to them, the criminals will have access to the e-mail, mobile phone numbers, and contracts/agreements are strictly confidential.

In addition, in accordance with the company’s company’s cyber-security, the data released was only a warning for attempting to threaten the law firm, and if they do not pay, the offenders ask for it, the data will be “poured out” on-line, as a means of accountability, to increase the pressure gradually.

The group, REvil, apparently has already carried out other attacks against major companies and organizations in the past, Travelex, for example, a company is the currency of the United Kingdom, have paid a little more than $ 2 million in bitcoin is still at the beginning of the month of may, a group of hackers, so as not to have any sensitive data leaked.