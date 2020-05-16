This One’s Easy.

When it was announced some of its partnerships are present in the new album, the MC for Lan that surprised the whole world with international names, which some might consider unusual, to have a partnership with the win an. Titled “bi-Polar”, the new album from the MC to the Lan, it comes with a partnership with Anitta, Major Lazer, Wiz Khalifa, and even the south Korean, PSY, (yes, he of “Gangnam Style”).

But that’s the next project on the brazilian had the potential to surprise you even more, with some of the greatest names of the international music scene in a collaboration with him.

At least that’s what the CS-Lan said that her Twitter account to respond to a user of the social network of microblogging, which commented on a possible collaboration with none other than Lady Gaga. “Was going to be,” said of the win an.

“Was going to be, but in the end I gave up on the idea and passed it on to the record company, I realized that I wasn’t going to have the support of all the fans of it, I may not be a good fit for this feat and may not be ready to do something about it. Anyway, I love Her music, but I do have the resilience and self-criticism“ he wrote to MC for Lan.

Photo: Reproduction / Twitter

According to the MC for Lan, this album’s initially going to be focused on, in partnership with the act the brazilians, but the CS-Lan and saw the door to the international market to open up, change your plans for your next project.

Below is a list of the names, which is part of the album “bi-Polar”:

Anitta

Wiz Khalifa

Psy (South Korea)

Skrillex

Major Lazer

Desiigner

Runtown (Nigeria)

Badshah (India)

De La Ghetto (Puerto Rico)

Don Omar (Puerto Rico)

Rauw Alejandro (Puerto Rico)

Davo (Mex)

Snow Tha Product (In Mexico)