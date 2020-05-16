Rolling Stone · Johnny Depp adds more charges to the case against Amber Heard

The process is open for the Johnny Depp on the 1st of may, against his or her ex-wife Amber Heard took on larger proportions: on the a-list actor, in addition to accusing her of slander and defamation, ” the lawsuit alleged numerous abuses in the home, such as an assault.

According to the report, it would have attacked the ex-husband of the kicks, the punches, and that includes including a story in which the actress would have played a garafa de vodka in it, which resulted in a broken finger and need surgery to fix it.

The process is open for the Wife it demands an award of compensatory damages in the amount of The US$ 50 million.

Eric M. George, a lawyer, She has responded to the new allegations: “That action is futile is the effort of the Johnny Depp the goal is to shut up Amber Heard. She will not be silenced.”

“This is a proof that it is not able to accept the truth about his ongoing abuse,” he said.

At first, the actor and star of the franchise Pirates of the Caribbean he claimed that the allegations of assault made by a female in 2016, they are “a hoax designed to generate positive publicity for her and drive her life’s work.”

He also stated that the allegations made by the Heard they were “conclusively refuted by the two police officers are different, some of the witnesses that are neutral, and 87 videos on the newly obtained security camera”.