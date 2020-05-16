Selena Gomez makes a heartfelt speech, and Miley Cyrus sings “The Climb” at the event and online, for students in year 2020 – Lsusports

Many of the class of 2020 are not having the year he had envisioned – even more so when we talk about the students. In the United States, where the graduation ceremony takes place in the middle of the year, with the pandemic of the coronavirus prevented in the event of a major celebration, as it used to. However, this was not the reason for the cancellation of the booking.

Social networks, organizations, and celebrities flocked to the to organise events and celebrate the achievements of every studenteven the inside of the house. And it’s one of the people who made it a point to help assist has been Selena Gomez.

The singer gave a heartfelt speech at the event #Graduation2020that took place through Facebook and Instagram. She spoke of personal experiences and gave advice to the students. “When people ask me what I have to say to me young man, I’ve always said, ‘Go ahead and do it’. You all have worked amazingly to get to this point, and I know that’s not exactly how you thought it was your graduation”, he said.

“I want to tell you that it’s okay to not know what to do with the rest of your life. It is a journey to finding your direction and your passion, so don’t get frustrated with all the mistakes and mishaps that happen to us all.”told Service.

Better yet is inspired by the words of the She to send a message, and he ended the discourse by saying to you all be safe and secure. “She said that you don’t make it what you want, you become what you believe. I think that it really sounds as if you don’t believe in yourself, don’t expect others to believe in your abilities,”he said. Just take a look:

In addition to the owner of the Rare, Miley Cyrus it also honored the achievements of students by making a brief comment, and the singing of classical music The Climb. “I am truly honored to be celebrating with each and every one of you, the students of the high school and college, all what you have earned”said the singer on a podium, and bright balloons and huge above her.

“Just as I was thinking about you, the graduating class of 2020, and how you have inspired me, and I knew that I wanted to share this song with you…. It seems full of meaning. Keep the faith, keep riding, keep climbing”said Miley. Check out the performance: