Selena Gomez turns men into frogs and in the video for ‘Boyfriend’ – watch

Play/YouTube Selena Gomez in the video for ‘Boyfriend’



Selena Gomez released this Friday (10th) and the music video for “Boyfriend” track from the deluxe version of the album, “Rare,” which it launched at the beginning of the year.

In the clip, the singer appears to attract men to be able to give you a magic potion for them, which is just the opposite of what happens in the fairy tales: it transforms men into frogs.

Watch the video:

“Boyfriend” is one of the songs that Selena Gomez released this Thursday (9th). She also released the track “She will” and “Gift”, is all part of the deluxe edition of the album “Rare”.