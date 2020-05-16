Taylor Swift will be releasing “Cruel Summer” as the lead single?

Taylor Swift literally gave it to the guys on their social media for a week, and has already raised the suspicions of fans. The singer shared a selfie on Instagram with a warning that “there is nothing going on at the moment, but for the Swifties, the CSIs, that is, it is not a man to pass over this detail.

In applications, the chinese people, the selfie was related to the song, “Cruel Summer,” one of my favorite from the album is “Lover”. The approach of the summer season (“summer” in English), I feel that it would be giving you a hint of that in the next release of the project. Is this the case?

WILL IT BE COMING HERE?

Taylor repostou your photo is in the application of chinese music, QQMusic and NetEaseCloud accompanied by a link to “Cruel Summer”! 👀 c: @Mereswift98 pic.twitter.com/bSFcLh1QzJ — Taylor Swift in Brazil (@taylorswiftbr) April 28th, 2020

Here are some of the reactions:

Y’all next week on Friday the 8th of May, and Cruel Summer with the next a single. Bookmark this 🤡 — Cornelia ~daylight (@loverepstreet97) April 28th, 2020

the cruel summer single, is all the quarentener you need — carol (@allonsyspidey) April 28th, 2020

SHE BASICALLY CONFIRMED IT SAM🇧🇪 “it’s a cruel summer” (@iThinkSamKnows) April 28th, 2020

Cruel-summer-is-coming-to snap everyone’s neck-I — A7EL | NSFR😔🙏 (@ggukspacebun) April 28th, 2020

The latest single from the album, “Lover” and “The Man”, to be released at the end of the month of February. Driven by the Swift, in the video that surprised you when you bring in a singer and as a man is self-centered and denying the privileges of being a man, and the differences in the treatment of women in a society that is male-dominated. The video has won numerous accolades, and has also marked the debut of Taylor behind the camera. Taylor also released the “Only The Young”, the song shown in the movie “Miss Americana” to a Series released at the end of January.

He is one of the artists in the most meticulous planning, so don’t be uneasy, which is a music video for “Cruel Summer,” were ready to leave at the end of the season, isn’t it? It is worth noting that in the northern hemisphere, summer commences in the month of June.

“Lover” is the seventh full-length studio album by Taylor Swift was released in August of last year. A tour in support of the album, it was scheduled for the year 2020, but the plan was postponed because of the pandemic of the coronavirus. Times, even, it would make its first concerts box office here in Brazil in less than two months ago. The presentations were scheduled for the 18th and 19th of July at the Allianz Parque in São Paulo, and the first date sold out. Right now, all the Lover Fest Tour has been re-adjusted and then Taylor will just trample it and break it in 2021. The exact dates have not yet been released by the promoter of the show. All tickets will remain valid for the next year.

“The fight against the COVID-19 it is a challenge to our local and global community, and for the safety and well-being of the fans, there should always be a top priority,” says the official press release. Taylor also commented on the Instagram Stories: “I’m really sorry for not being able to see them this year at the shows, but I do know that it is the right thing to do. Please stay healthy and safe. I’ll see you on stage as soon as possible, but for now it’s important for the commitment that a quarantine, for the sake of all of us,” she said in a statement announcing the postponement.