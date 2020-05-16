The album is not allowed to ” Taylor Swift sells for a little more than 30 units at the end of the week in his debut

At a stage of the war, Taylor, Swift, against, Scooter Braun, and his former record label, Big Machine Records, it appears that the victory of the king.

Once you have purchased the entire back catalog of the music of the times, the Scooter, released via Big Machine Records, a new live album from the singer, recorded in 2008. The “Live From Clear Channel Stripped in 2008” came to streaming platforms on last Friday (the 24th), but there does not appear to have been successful for some.

According to the data of the BuzzAngle, the album will not be authorized by ” Taylor Swift has won just 33 units of the equivalent sold at the end of the week of its debut, accounting for the Saturday (may 25).

These few units are sold, they are referring only to the streams, as in the “Live From Clear Channel Stripped to 2008 there was no purchase is traditional for the end of its first week of release.

This is the very first release involving Big Machine Records and Taylor Swift, after the issue of the purchase of the record company, and the rights of the book to the singer by Scooter Braun.