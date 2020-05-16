The cancelled concert by Taylor Swift in Sacramento

The american singer Taylor Swift has cancelled a european tour, including a show in July in the US Alive, Oeiras, inc. today announced that the promoter of the festival, which harks back to may, any decision over the future of the event.

In a statement, promoter, Everything is New, ” explains Taylor Swift has cancelled all of their tour around Europe, because of the pandemic of the disease, covid-19, including a visit to the festival, Us, Alive, on the 09 of July, on the Promenade of Oeiras.

The Ease is scheduled for 08th to the 11th of July, and remained standing, with the district attorney to explain to you that you just will make a decision on in the event that following the termination of a state of emergency, which ends at the 02 in may.

“We have been working in all settings, including the postponement of the dates of the festival, according to the same poster,” he said.

Taylor Swift was one of the headliners of the festival, along with such names as Kendrick Lamar, Was Eilish and The Strokes, joined by names such as Faith no More, The Weasel, and Caribou.

The Government has extended the state of emergency, up to 02 may, referring to the re-opening phase of some of the services, but it is not found concrete steps on the implementation of large-scale events or large groups of people, such as festivals in the summer.

At the global level, the multi-covid-19 and has already resulted in more than 145 thousand people dead and infected more than 2.1 million people in 193 countries and territories.

In the Uk, died in 657 individuals from the 19.022 reported as infected, according to figures today released by the Directorate-General of Health.

To combat the hiv pandemic, the government sent him to the home of four billion people, more than half of the population of the planet) have closed the trading is not essential, and drastically reduced air traffic, can paralyze entire sectors of the global economy.

The United States is the country with the largest number of dead (33 mils), and most cases of infection are confirmed (671 thousand euros).

In the Uk, by a presidential decree, which lasts up to 02 may, of the state of emergency to start on the 19th of march, provides for the possibility of “opening up in a gradual, phased or switched services, businesses, or commercial establishments”.