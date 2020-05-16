The children of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt attend the Kung Fu Panda movie In 3 – Entertainment

Four out of the six heirs of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have won a small role in the film Kung Fu Panda 3that premiere, on the 29th day of January, of this year.

In an interview to a TV channel, the actress has spoken about the involvement of the Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and Knox, who lived in the little panda in the animation.

They were a little shy. In fact, they don’t want to be actors, but it’s not that I want them to lose that opportunity. They went out and had a great time with all of this.

Only Maddox and Vivienne went out of town with your brothers and sisters.

Angie even commented on the plot for the third film in the franchise, which has a plot focused on the relationship of the father and the son.

— It was very good for this part because it not only went over the top of it very quickly. The film shows that this relationship is complex, and it is not easy. And also, that you don’t end up in a second to be happy.

This is not the first time one of her children, Angelina and Brad is part of a movie.

In the Future, the younger son of Vivienne she played princess Aurora in childhood, when the character enjoyed by Angelina Jolie’s attempted poisoning it. At the time, the actress commented that she was cast because she was the only child that hadn’t cried when to see it characterized.

