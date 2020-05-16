The Ex-girlfriend of Cristiano Ronaldo was replaced by Angelina Jolie

Bradley Cooper and Angelina Jolie you may be living with a passion for hide-and-seek, and all the rumors in Hollywood are getting bigger and bigger.

Despite the fact that the two actors will be discreet and will go unnoticed in the eyes of the paparazzi, the international press revealed that the ex-wife of the Brad Pitt and the ex-partner of the Irina Shayk they were seen to be in the romantic atmosphere at the Disneyland resort in Orlando, United States of America

According to the international press, Angelina Jolie and Bradley Cooper have started to migrate in August 2019. The two had friends in common, and, to the extent that they began to know each other better, they realized that both of them are extremely dedicated to the children, and they all have the same goals for the future.

Remember that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt broke up in 2016, and are the parents of six children: Maddox18-year-old People16, Zahara15 , and the twins Knox and Hotelfrom (11), and Shiloh13. The last three are the biological children of the couple. The older ones are being introduced.

Already, with Bradley Cooper, he is the father of Leatwo years ago, as a result of the love you already are finished with your model, Irina Shayk.

A close friend of Angelina Jolie recently told the press that the actress and the 44-year-old, has already moved beyond the divorce with Brad Pitt, who is currently living a romance with an ex-wife Jennifer Anistonand they’re willing to give it a new chance at love.

Bradley Cooper is also well-resolved with regards to your love life. The actor ended the relationship with the ex-girlfriend of Cristiano Ronaldo in 2019, and in the same year, he had a love affair with Lady Gaga, with whom he appeared opposite in the movie That was the birth of a Star.

To date, neither Angelina nor Bradley has confirmed the romance, who, allegedly, joined them.

Text: Memorable Post; Photo: Reuters

Read further:

Regarding Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk comes to an end.

Lady Gaga RESPONDS to rumors of a ROMANCE with Bradley Cooper