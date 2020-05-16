The MET Gala is fashion, and the whole of the magnitude





The first tickets that cost about $ 50 for a light dinner at the peak, with the title of “one of the biggest fashion events in the world, and with the price of 30,000 us dollars each and every call, and the ball of the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the MET Gala, it also gave way to the social distancing” caused by a pandemic of a new coronavirus. However, the effect of the ceremony, which was created in 1948 and is currently held within the institution itself, in New York city, there is so much that the distinguished guests have made it a point to remind you of its different looks of the iconic moments on the steps of the museum. The designer Donatella Versace (65.), whose creations have dressed many stars of the entertainment, it has also underscored the importance of the dance in order to raise funds for the Institute, from the Costumes to the museum. “They are magical moments that we experience during the night of the prom” he wrote it, that it has designed for the singer Jennifer Lopez (50), Katy Perry (35), Lupita Nyong’the (37), and Naomi Campbell (49).

Always held on the first Monday in the month of may. At the MET Gala would you like the original Emma Stone (31), and Meryl Streep (70) to the side of the journalist Anna Wintour (70), a major organizer of the festival. The designer Nicolas Ghesquière (49), and the artistic director of chanel French Louis Vuittonalso takes part in the team. As for the theme, which is a guide to the exhibition open with the ball, and, of course, look for the list of vip’s, the design was focused on a journey through the history of fashion, reinvention, fragmentation and its social impact. “Over Time, The median Length of time is the name of the view. It all started with the celebration of the 150th anniversary of the museum. It was a process of looking at all the works that belong to the The MET and do a full scan. After all, fashion is, in essence, the culture of the time, ” he said Andrew Bolton (53), the curator-in-chief of the institute. Due to the outbreak, the opening of the show shall be in September or October.

As well as the speech of the healer, a lot of history has passed you by on the red carpet of the gala, from the great and the princess Diana (1961-1997), in 1996, to productions as negatives, especially in the most recent edition, the theme of which was the Camp: Notes-on-Fashion –based on the test of 1964, the writer and activist Susan Sontag (1933-2004). Among them, the singer’s Jared Leto (48), who arrived clutching a replica of his own head, and, passing by the thespian Ezra Miller (27), with a variety of eyes, red in her face, coming to a Lady Gaga (34), the host of the night, with four different looks, all of them clothed just as if it were a Russian doll. “I have a soul. The Camp. This is a fact! It reminded me of my childhood, it’s as if the entire dance was a poem, and I was telling this whole story through all of my clothes at the staircase” she offered Her at the time. Until the marriage has already taken place, such as in 2004, when the Donald Trump (73), the current president of the united states, decided by the link with the wife Melania (50).

The other two icons of music are the central figures in the course of the evening, such as Sonny & Cher (73), Celine Dion (52), and Diana Ross (76), Rihanna (32-bit), Cardi B (27) Madonna (61). By the way, the owner of the hit “Like a Virgin” even did a sit-in protest in 2016, in a dress that left parts of his body were almost in the show. “We have always fought for the civil rights of gay people in the world, but when it comes to women’s rights, we are still in the dark. My wedding dress has arrived in the The MET there was a protest about it, but in a way that is artistic” she said on the social networks. The brazilian models accounted very well for the Country, the productions are elegant. At the top Gisele Bundchen (39), had its début in 2003, and since then, we kind of get carried away with the looks of the audience around them. In the fall of 2017, she and her husband, football player Tom Brady (42), have been the hosts of the evening, the theme of which was the conceptual work of the designer Comme des Garconsfounded by a fashion designer to a japanese King Kawakubo (77). In addition to the Supermodel, a model Caroline Trentini (32-bit), Adriana Lima (38), Alessandra Ambrosio (39), and empowering The Rabbit (32) it has already passed through the famous red carpet in new york city.

Even though the 72ª issue has been waived, the At the MET Gala it continues with the raising of funds. “It is a time of mourning and seclusion. However, I have learned that it is the sense of community, it is essential to evolve. In the fashion industry and all of your workforce has been hard hit by this pandemic. For this reason, I ask for your support in order to maintain those most in need” said Paris, who has set up a fund for donations, in a live, on the day on which it was to be held in the ballroom this year.





