The partner of Justin Bieber, the pivot of the los angeles Lakers are at the top of the charts in the U.S.

JaVale McGee is on the rise in the United States. In addition to being part of the best franchise’s of the The NBA by the time of the season, the starting center for the The Los Angeles Lakers it is also at the top of the charts in the country, thanks to a new partnership with none other than Justin Bieber.

The star of pop music, has recently released his album Changes the band Available it was produced by a player in the NBA.

“It was just amazing. Justin Bieber is one of the greatest artists, if not the greatest. Then you will be able to continue working and producing for anyone as it is amazing. And I’m a basketball player,” said the player or the musician to the The New York Times.

Their contact with the mainstream music industry is nothing new. Since he joined the faculty of Nevada, McGee has been working on this.

“I started producing in 2008, and it wasn’t very good,” he said. “I don’t understand that, you need to extract different sounds from different manufacturers. Don’t understand the complexities of building relationships, and producing.

JaVale McGee, the pivot for the LA los angeles Lakers smiles during the heating Getty images

But the highlight of his career came in the uniform of the los angeles Lakers, after all, Los Angeles is one of the major hubs of the music industry in the country. There, he met some of the producers like Poo Bear, who has been in contact with Bieber.

“Poo-Bear, I turned it on, and we got to talking about the fact that both our houses had been raided. We left the room and he said, ‘Oh, it’s you, you’re on the record.’ And I was like, ‘What record?’”



McGee uses the pseudonym of Pierre’s for you to sign your songs, even released a third album in the year 2018.

“I can’t balance my life between the ball and the production. I could rap if I wanted to, but I don’t think that would be the time. It would take too much time in the game.”