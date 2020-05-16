The stories of the women who will benefit from the containment and to perform real-life projects

RIO de janeiro – A quarantine in advance. Four of the women living in the Southern Area have been able to put it into practice in real-life projects of old, that were saved due to lack of time. Not that they wanted to social isolation, much less the fear and the suffering of so many people in the face of a pandemic. And that is exactly the left (to work at the home office, to take care of the house, and, in some cases, the child is a difficult task for a marathon). But in the hours that had passed, the savings for not having to go to work, turned on the currency’s valuable. And desires to fruition.

At work, Ludmyla de Almeida record a podcast about beer, with a partner, Leanne Bulkool Photo: personal archive

At work, Ludmyla Anderson, who lives on the beach and working with a theatre production, says that he is a fan of the beer before drinking. Passionate about the fabulous, also known as IPAs (such as an indian pale ale), you have resolved to create, by the year 2017, with a profile that is dedicated to the drink on Instagram, I ipacondriaca, which has almost 13 thousand fans. In the following year, he did a training course at the Institute of Brewing in Brazil (ICB), and if you made it the beer sommelière. But that he did not make a dream come true for a teenager with a great many windows programs, radio, small talk: start a new search. He called a friend who knew all about sound editing, and the designer, Leanne Bulkool, in order to be with their partner. And then, within 40 days, he was born with the “Fight of the hops” on the air as of April 30, Spotify.

I and my wife, we went into quarantine on the 16th of march, and I was like that with everyone in the house, it was time to bring this matter to the board. I’m supertímida, but I thought I’d check my face on the cover, talking about a subject that I really like, says Ludmyla, the 39-year-old.

In each episode, released at Thursday, Ludmyla, and Bulkool interview a professional that works in the market of beer and talk about the different styles, brands, events, and harmonies, and trips to the breweries, with particular attention to the representation of women in the market place.

— It was, of course, in the quarantine, I don’t have time to waste, so I wanted to put the logo design of the foot. It is giving me courage and helping me to detach from this whole story, and that is very scary. To be a virus, it poses more questions than it answers, and the podcast has been a nice outlet, ” says she.

Read more: Dial-the beach, the Vendors of tea, esfirra, and acai berry to make the delivery

The actor and producer Mel Rocha, who lives in the Botanical Garden with her husband and their daughter, Clara, 11 months, has been devoted to the lessons of astrology, and to possess the head, and not have to think of coronaviruses. The online course, a will to the former, which was able to carry out the quarantine, prior to the idea that it was in the year 2014, and it was still engavetada, the program is “Cooking with the stars”. In the appeal, which it plans to launch the YouTube video in a post-pandemic, the Honey is going to engage in a conversation, astrologically, with the artists of the various signs as you prepare food the various.

The astrology came into my life at an early age. My mom would buy the magazines for the sign and I will always be reading. Provided that a birth chart has helped to make a shift in my own life, at the age of 30, she comes up to me, directing. Cooking has always been another passion of mine due to the pisciana the 41-year-old.

E living in Rio for more than 20 years ago, and Honey, if you had the time to devote to the program, when it was postponed, first to September, it is a project that is scheduled to take place in April: it will bring them down to the River, to take a workshop with the american Ivana Chubbuck, coaching actors for actors such as Brad Pitt and Halle Berry. But the producer tells us that his great achievement will be to take on the role of the “Cooking with the atros”.

When it came to the vault, and the workshop has been postponed, I was able to do something that would give me the tools to put it into practice, that is my desire. It is very difficult to see everything that is going on in this country, but I’m trying to focus on the positive and to vibrate in a wave a good for our planet.

Even in isolation, a marketer and a journalist walk on new paths

To live of their own business, has always been a dream of advertising A ” Jelecky, a resident of the Rudder. She began the task tentatively, by the end of 2017 at the earliest. I worked in a hostel in the same name, whose owner was buying a gallon of the strike bowler for$ 35, and revendia in the glass of 300 ml to$ 20. Thought it’s expensive, and there was a day when the drink was finished, he decided to test out a recipe that he found on the internet: spend$ 15 on a gallon. And when he hit he could take stock.

In the ad She Jelecky with a bottle of the beat, which produces: more sales, in quarantine. a Photo: Archive

It was the Hit of the Aspects, which has gained the flavors of dulce de leche, peanut butter, strawberry, and passion fruit, and took the body to slow down. In 2018, she was on a bottle a pint a month. In 2019, the two of them. This year, he sold four in January and four in February. It was not until march, at the beginning of the quarantine, and that the sales have really meshed.

People are drinking more, are drinking in the house, and posting them on Instagram, and checking on our profile (@batidadafrida), and that has helped a lot in disclosure, says She, that he is responsible for the marketing of a box of a carnival.

Who knows, maybe soon she will not be able to devote themselves exclusively to the Beat of The? In April, it has sold 135 bottles of one-litre ($35 each), and 43 for 250 ml (Us$ 13, each). In may, we have so far been sold for the 96-one gallon, and 15 to 250 ml, of which 10% of all sales this month will be devoted to the purchase of a basket of basic food items for families in need.

I feel good about helping those in need at the moment is so gentle, ” says Natalie, who has, as a partner, a best friend, Manuela Juvino.

There was Isabel, But you are able to write a movie script, and to put into practice what they have learned in the workshop on the roadmap of the Photo: Archive

The typical system has also been useful for the reporter, Isabel Brandão, who lives in an exclusive and works on the as an assistant to the executive producer at a production company. With a two-hour shift every day that he saved, thanks to a home office, you are able to write a movie script, and to put into practice what they have learned in the workshop of the script that I did last year at the Film School of Cuba, the:

I am trying to rediscover. Of course, if I could choose, I wouldn’t be living in this situation. But since we don’t have a choice, you can take advantage of it, isn’t it?

FOLLOW THE GLOBE-ONE ON TWITTER (OGlobo_Bairros)